4 the Weekend: Wells Christmas tree farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - For Jesse and Katy Wells, Christmas isn't just a holiday; it's their business.

In 2014, the couple and their son moved into their dream farm house. When the holidays came around that year, they headed to a Christmas tree farm to pick out and cut down their tree. It was then that the couple realized they wanted to start growing Christmas trees themselves.

"I was just watching all the families and the kids and I thought, we could do that. But I didn't say anything because we had not been living there very long and it was a little stressful and so then on the way home Jessie said you know we could do that and I was like I know," Katy tells our friends at Discover Oklahoma.

The tree farm started off as a hobby for the two when they opened three years ago. Today, it's their passion. But growing Christmas trees has not been easy.

"I mean we learn by failing. We learn by killing trees. And trying not to cut them down. We`re on our third year growing and so we had no idea all the work that it involved in growing christmas trees," says Jesse.

"There's not a lot of money in christmas tree farming but I would say 90 percent of the work we have is volunteered, with family and friends, which just blows us away," Katy explains.

From the hot chocolate and cookies, to outdoor games and campfires...the Wells family wants customers to go away with more than a tree.

"Every tree out there has a purpose and it may just be a month long purpose but it's a lifetime memory," Jesse tells Discover Oklahoma.

When the Wells family started their Christmas tree farm they knew they'd be selling and growing lots of Christmas trees. But they weren't expecting to get so much in return.

"Christmas can be really hard for a lot of people and so you know, you have no idea what a Christmas tree can do for someone. You know when it's 100 degrees outside in the summer...when we're trying to mow, spray trees, and it`s hot and you`re miserable and your back hurts, then you remember this stuff. And maybe if we can just make a hard time for somebody else just a little less hard, then that's what makes it worth it," says Katy.

It seems the most valuable thing the Wells Family Christmas Tree Farm grows has nothing to do with trees at all, but instead has everything to with showing people love.