Agents searching for clues after Missouri man's body found by Oklahoma hunters

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man’s body was found by hunters in Ottawa County.

On Dec. 12, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the OSBI were called to Carden after hunters found a body.

Officials were able to identify the man as 24-year-old Tyler Applebee, who is from southwest Missouri.

At this point, investigators do not know of a connection between Applebee and Oklahoma.

If you have any information about Applebee’s activities leading up to Dec. 12, you are asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 542-2806.