OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a fuel spill near SW 59th and Council.

Fire crews have blocked off access to Council at this time. Police are in the process of blocking off the street and a neighborhood nearby.

Authorities ask that people avoid the area as HazMat assesses the situation and clean up begins.

It is unknown at this time what caused the spill.

