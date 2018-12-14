× 1st floor of SW Oklahoma City hotel destroyed after bed catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Flames have destroyed a Biltmore Hotel room after a bed caught fire.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews were called to the Biltmore Hotel just after 5 a.m. Friday.

“When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the hotel rooms on the first floor,” District Chief David Shearer said.

Shearer said the flames quickly spread to the room above it on the second floor.

The first floor room where the fire started is a total loss. There is significant damage to the second floor room, as well.

“We did have to evacuate two wings of this hotel, and we do have smoke on both the first and second floor of those two wings,” Shearer said.

Fire crews later learned the woman who was staying in the first floor room left to take her dog for a walk and, when she returned, her bed was on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $10,000 for the building, $5,000 for contents inside the building and $5,000 for vehicles in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.