Canadian County Sheriff's Office helps arrest Oregon man for child sex crimes

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – Canadian County Sheriff’s Office investigators helped arrest Samuel Polan, 40, from Oregon for various Internet Crimes Against Children offenses.

In October 2017, a victim in Piedmont alerted the sheriff’s office that Polan was extorting a minor female victim for nude photographs.

Investigators used an undercover decoy account which Polan then attempted to extort what he thought was a 14-year-old girl for nude photographs.

Investigators learned Polan was operating out of Oregon and using social media to contact children across the nation.

Canadian County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant on Polan’s social media account, investigators saw Polan had victims in Oregon, North Carolina, and Michigan, in addition to Oklahoma.

The investigators reached out to local law enforcement in those states and began to collaborate resources to see how many victims Polan had.

Research by Oklahoma investigators uncovered that a North Carolina mother, Stephanie Fisher, was sending Polan nude photographs of her little 7-year-old child. This evidence was turned over to North Carolina Bureau of Investigation where they executed their own search warrant and got a confession from Fisher that she was in fact sending nude photographs of her child to Polan in Oregon.

“It does not surprise me Polan had multiple victims across our nation. He used every opportunity to gain the trust of our precious children for his sick fantasy. I am proud of our ICAC program as it helped to bring Polan to justice,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Investigators filed for an arrest warrant for Polan, and with assistance from law enforcement in Oregon, he was arrested on Canadian County’s arrest warrant.

Polan was previously convicted in Oregon two times for crimes against children and is currently a registered sex offender.

Before Polan was extradited to Canadian County, he was convicted in Oregon for multiple counts of Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct and was sentenced to 70 months.

On November 16, 2018 Polan was extradited to Canadian County to face charges of Lewd Acts with a Child Under 16 and Facilitating Sexual Conduct with a Minor by Use of Technology.

Polan is being held without bond.