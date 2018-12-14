× Edmond Santa Fe student to be charged after bringing BB gun to school

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond Santa Fe school officials say a student who brought a BB gun to school Friday will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Authorities learned late Friday afternoon that a student brought a BB gun to school.

Immediately upon learning of the weapon, an administrator removed the student from class, confiscated the gun and alerted Edmond police.

The student did admit to bringing the BB gun pistol to school and concealing it during the school day.

Edmond Santa Fe authorities are working with Edmond Police to fully investigate the situation and the actions of the student.

Principal Jason Hayes said in a statement released to parents this after noon, in part:

“We appreciate the students who came forward today to share their safety concerns with administrators. It is important that students continue to report safety issues that concern them. Please communicate with your child(ren) that consequences for possessing airsoft weapons like BB guns on school property can be serious. Also, such possession can create a panic and a concern for safety that the weapon might be a real gun with deadly capabilities.

Thank you for your ongoing support of your student and all other students at Edmond Santa Fe High School. We want the best for each student, and together we can continue to promote the idea that inappropriate and illegal items have no place in our school setting.”

Authorities with the school say the student has been released to parents.