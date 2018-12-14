Family still searching for answers 14 years after son’s disappearance

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is still searching for answers over 10 years after their son’s disappearance.

On Dec. 13, 2004, Stephan Adams left Northeastern State University in Tahlequah after class. His father says Stephan called his girlfriend to tell her that he was bringing someone to the town of Keys.

“Shortly after that, his phone would go straight to voicemail, and that’s the last we’ve heard or seen him,” Carl Adams told KJRH.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been seen since. Authorities believe that he was murdered but have yet been able to prove it.

14 years after his disappearance, family members are still searching for answers.

“We still miss him. He’s one of my children, my baby,” he said.

If you have any information on his case, call the OSBI or the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office at (800) 522-8017.