Fire destroys first floor room at Biltmore Hotel in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters in Oklahoma City are investigating a hotel fire that occurred early Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. on Friday, fire crews were called to a blaze at the Biltmore Hotel, near I-40 and Meridian.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that the fire was coming from a hotel room on the first floor.

Investigators say that room was occupied at the time, but that no one was injured.

The flames destroyed that room, and caused damage to a room above it that was being remodeled.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department tell News 4 that one wing of the Biltmore Hotel had to be evacuated.

At this point, what sparked the blaze is unknown.