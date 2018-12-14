Local act of kindness turns into criminal investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a suspect repaid an act of kindness with an act of theft.

Investigators say a man walked into a tire shop near S.W. 8th and Morgan road and told workers that he needed a new tire but didn’t have any money.

Employees fixed his tire issue for free, but he stole a tool worth $200.

“While the employees were working, apparently the suspect was walking around the shop, found the tool and stole it,” said Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City Police.

The man allegedly tossed the tool in his truck and peeled out of the garage.

“It's pretty terrible,” said Morgan. “The business actually did something for this man. Helped him out when he needed help and in return he took something from them.”

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man driving a newer model Dodge or Nissan pickup.