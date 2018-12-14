Marriott denies playing a role in woman’s death in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A national hotel chain is speaking out, saying it played no role in a woman’s death.

It all started in November of 2017 when Sharon Eddy and her mother drove from New Mexico to Oklahoma City to attend a wedding. After checking into the SpringHill Suites Marriott in Bricktown, Eddy decided to go to the bar for a drink.

Eddy’s mother says the bartender never cut her daughter off, and employees even put her in a wheeled office chair to take her back to her room.

Hours later, Eddy was found unresponsive.

Family members say that her blood alcohol content was almost four times over the legal limit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They filed a lawsuit against Marriott, saying they violated the law by over serving Eddy.

Attorney Noble McIntyre, who is not representing either party in the case, told News 4 that it may be a tough case to win because the Dram Shop Act protects someone in the public from a drunk driver. Protecting someone from himself or herself is a harder case "because you're allowing a person to benefit from their own wrongful acts."

The family is asking for a jury trial and a judgement of $75,000.

Marriott is now saying that it played no role in Eddy's death, according to court documents obtained by The Journal Record.

Marriott is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.