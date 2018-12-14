Metro school district receives $10K donation to pay for student lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tommy Kelley has a giving heart.

"The Someday Soon Foundation started out in the trunk of my car. From there, buying pizza, delivering to homeless people around the city, and it's grown exponentially,” said Kelley, founder of Someday Soon Foundation.

This year, Kelley surprised Putnam City Public Schools with a massive donation.

"And, then, Mr. Kelley came in and presented a check for $10,000 to our director of our food services department,” said Steve Lindley with Putnam City Public Schools.

The $10,000 will be used to pay off unpaid lunch balances.

"Through various reasons or not, there's the reduced rate lunches. There's kids that don't have money for lunch. It's no fault of their own, so it's just a way to pay back what's been given to me," he said.

Kelley chose to "pay it forward" to Putnam City Schools because he was once a student in the district.

"Putnam City Schools, they laid the groundwork for who I am today, from going to elementary school, kindergarten through sixth grade here," he said.

Right now, 15 of Putnam City's 27 schools receive a free breakfast and lunch, but not all schools in the district qualify for the program.

"What we're doing today and for maybe a couple days later is dig through the data and find out how we can help the most students and how we can help the families who need the help the most," Lindley said.

"The least we can do, if we're trying to be better humans, is to give back and that's just one way to do it, to alleviate some of the burdens that are on parents,” Kelley said.

Putnam City Schools has $30,000 in school lunch debt before the donation, so it will help pay for a third of it.

The Someday Soon Foundation will be hosting a dinner for the homeless Saturday off Reno and Francis.