Missing Oklahoma man's body found by ODOT crew in Pawnee County

PAWNEE CO., Okla. – OSBI officials identify a body found by ODOT workers in eastern Pawnee County as a man who was reported missing several days ago.

The family of Thomas “Tommy” Tisher, 50, reported him missing on December 10.

They say Tisher went to the Osage Casino with a neighbor during the early morning hours of December 8. When the neighbor left, he could not find Tisher and returned home without him.

Just after noon today, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation crew saw a deceased male body along Highway 412 near the Bears Glen exit in eastern Pawnee County. OSBI and the Medical Examiner’s office later identified the body as Tisher.

The case is being investigated as a suspicious death.