OKLAHOMA CITY – A local electric company is warning customers about a scam.

OG&E posted a warning on its social media accounts, saying scammers are posing as OG&E employees and demanding payment in-person or over the phone.

Officials say the scam is especially targeting churches, nursing homes and small businesses.

OG&E says they will never ask for your bank information or credit card number over the phone. Also, they will not settle a bill using cash or prepaid debit cards.

Consumer ALERT: Scammers are posing as our employees and demanding payment both in person and via phone. These scammers are especially targeting churches, small businesses and nursing homes. Visit https://t.co/8QJnBkeqIy for tips on protecting you or your business. pic.twitter.com/RxNZlwDHdi — OG&E (@OGandE) December 13, 2018