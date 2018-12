Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are searching for information on two brazen thieves that stole several packages from the 3100 block of SW 139th.

The two crammed several large packages, valued at over $2000, into their car before driving off.

If you know who these brazen thieves are, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.