Oklahoma mother upset after she says he was arrested for chronic school absences

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother claims that her son was taken into police custody after he missed too many days of school.

Stephanie, who didn’t want her last name used, told FOX 23 that she received a phone call from Muskogee Public Schools on Wednesday, telling her that her son had been taken to the Community Intervention Center.

She says that the school claimed her son missed 18 days of class. However, she says many of those days were excused by doctors.

Muskogee Public Schools said they send out a warning when a student misses class four times in a month. On the fifth absence, they say a citation is issued that the parents have to sign.

Stephanie admits that she was supposed to sign the citation, but couldn’t make it to the school due to family issues.

Escorting a student to the CIC is a last resort.

She says that her 14-year-old son should not be punished for missing school, since it is her responsibility to get him there.