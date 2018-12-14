× One person injured in shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say no arrests have been made following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Thursday night, police were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 59th and Rockwell.

Investigators tell News 4 that one person was shot in the leg, but their condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect has not been taken into custody at this point.

If you have any information on the crime, call Oklahoma City police.