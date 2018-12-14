One person injured in shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say no arrests have been made following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
On Thursday night, police were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 59th and Rockwell.
Investigators tell News 4 that one person was shot in the leg, but their condition is unknown at this time.
A suspect has not been taken into custody at this point.
If you have any information on the crime, call Oklahoma City police.
35.467560 -97.516428