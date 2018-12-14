Police: Man took advantage of shop’s kindness, stole alignment tool

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly took advantage of a shop’s kindness.

On Dec. 12, officers received a call from the Speedco Truck Lube, located in the 10000 block of S.W. 8th St., regarding a theft.

Investigators learned that a man came into the business, asking for a spare tire for his trailer. The company only works on large trucks, but the employees decided to help the man and didn’t charge him for the tire or their services.

However, employees later learned that the man picked up an alignment tool and left the business once his truck was fixed.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.