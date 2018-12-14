Police: No driver found after alleged car vs train accident
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities were left scratching their heads after being called to a train accident on Thursday night.
On Thursday night, Oklahoma City police were called to the railroad tracks near Wilshire and Western following a reported accident involving a train and a car.
The conductor of the train told investigators that he hit a car near the intersection.
However, police say there was no car in sight. It appears as though the driver was able to drive away from the scene before authorities arrived.
35.467560 -97.516428