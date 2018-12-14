× Police: No driver found after alleged car vs train accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities were left scratching their heads after being called to a train accident on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, Oklahoma City police were called to the railroad tracks near Wilshire and Western following a reported accident involving a train and a car.

The conductor of the train told investigators that he hit a car near the intersection.

However, police say there was no car in sight. It appears as though the driver was able to drive away from the scene before authorities arrived.