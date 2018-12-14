Royal couples reveal their 2018 Christmas cards

William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen an autumnal photo of their family sitting on a tree trunk for this year’s Christmas card, which was made public on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

The Duchess can be seen smiling broadly as she holds baby Louis, while three-year-old Charlotte and five-year-old George hold on to their father.

At the same time, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released their own Christmas card that shows the pair embracing on their wedding night in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

The never before seen shot, which shows the newlyweds with their arms around each other as they watch a fireworks display, was taken in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor.

Harry and Meghan will soon take up permanent residence in nearby Frogmore Cottage as they prepare for the arrival of their first child, who will be seventh in line to the British throne, in the spring of 2019.

William and Harry’s father Prince Charles opted for a romantic shot alongside his wife, Camilla.

The cards are part of Christmas tradition for the royal family, which usually spends the holiday period at Sandringham, the Queen’s country estate in rural Norfolk, around 100 miles north of London.

The family arrives on Christmas Eve for afternoon tea and a black-tie dinner, along with the opening of presents. After breakfast on Christmas morning, they attend a church service followed by a country walk and games.