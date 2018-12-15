Michigan mother charged after running over son in school parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A mother accused of driving over her 8-year-old child in the parking lot of a Michigan school now faces charges.

Tiffany Kosakowski was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges of second degree child abuse and reckless driving causing serious injury, according to WXMI. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Surveillance cameras recorded most of the incident, which happened Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. at Chandler Woods Charter School. Deputies said video showed the boy hanging onto the SUV’s passenger side door handle as Kosakowski drove away. He lost his grip and was run over by the back wheel of the vehicle.

The boy suffered serious injuries to his torso and hit his head on the ground. He remains in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine what events led up to the 8-year-old clinging to the door handle.

The school released a statement saying, “We are keeping the student and family in our thoughts.”