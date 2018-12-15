× Midwest City police respond to a drive-by shooting

MIDWEST CITY, Okla- Police responded to a drive-by shooting near a Midwest City beauty shop on Saturday.

Shots were fired shortly after 4 o’clock at Northeast 10th Street and North Midwest Boulevard near Queen’s Beauty Supply.

Officials say a vehicle was shot, but no one was in it at the time.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

Police have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for the latest details.