ODOC searching for Tulsa fugitive

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man who walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center on Wednesday.

Trey L. Coffee, 20, is considered armed and dangerous.

He is white, about 5′ 9″ tall, weighing about 169 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was serving Tulsa County sentences for auto theft and stolen vehicle possession when he walked away.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.