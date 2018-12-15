× Silver alert has been canceled for Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY- The silver alert has been canceled. Officials say they have located Friar

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are searching for a 90-year-old man with dementia.

Mark Friar was last seen near South Anderson Road and Southeast 89th Street.

Friar is a white male, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 foot 7 and is 150 pounds.

Police believe he is wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Officials say he may be traveling to the Logan County area in a dark brown Kia Sorento with the tag CFR358.

If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to call Oklahoma City police