× Sooners Down Trojans for 5th Straight Win

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team held USC to just 34 percent field goal shooting and got big games from three different players to beat the Trojans 81-70 at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday night.

The Sooners went on several runs to build double digit leads, and led by 12 at halftime before taking charge in the second half.

Miles Reynolds led OU with 20 points, hitting 7 of 10 from the field.

Christian James had his third straight double double, with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Brady Manek added 15 points.

The win is OU’s 5th straight as they improve to 9-1 on the season.

The Sooners host Creighton on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.