× Thunder Back Home and Back in the Win Column Over Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder returned home to Chesapeake Arena and returned to the win column with a 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Clippers actually outshot and outrebounded OKC, but turned the ball over 26 times to the Thunder’s 11, and after taking the lead on a Paul George 3-pointer in the second quarter, the Thunder never trailed again.

George finished with 33 points and hit five 3-pointers, plus had 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

OKC led by 11 at halftime and built the lead to 17 by the end of the third quarter at 86-69.

The Thunder held on late to win by six, ending a two-game losing streak.

The Clippers shot 51 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers, while the Thunder shot 47 percent and were 9-of-22 from three-point range.

OKC shot 15 more times from the field as a result of the Clippers turnovers.

Four players besides George were in double figure scoring.

Jerami Grant had 18 points and Steven Adams 16.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists, but had another poor shooting night.

Westbrook was just 4-for-17 from the field, but three of his four made shots were from three point range.

Hamidou Diallo added 10 points off the bench.

The Thunder came into the game a half game ahead of the Clippers in the Western Conference standings.

OKC improves to 18-10 on the season and wraps up their two-game homestand Monday night at 7:00 pm against the Chicago Bulls.