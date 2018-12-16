× ‘Adulting Day’ at one high school teaches teens to cook, change a tire and pay bills

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – What life skills will teens need to know when they get out into the real world?

A high school in Kentucky was hoping to help answer that question when they held an “Adulting Day” this week.

According to WAVE, seniors at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville were taught how to cook when they get to college, how to change a tire, and how to pay bills.

“I think that the idea occurred to me, originally, I saw a Facebook post that parents passed around saying they needed a class in high school on taxes, and cooking,” Christy Hardin, director of the BCHS Family Resource & Youth Services Center, told WAVE.

The day also consisted of students getting one-on-one time with members of the community such as police officers who told them how to act during traffic stops. Other guest speakers included members of the Army.