× Cowboys Can’t Hang With Cornhuskers in 79-56 Loss

It was an old battle between Big Eight and Big 12 foes as OSU squared off with Nebraska.

The game was played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon. And that portion of the country still had a hankering for the former rivals facing off. The contest sold out in September.

Oklahoma State got off to a solid start. Lindy Waters hit a pair of three’s in the first half, which helped the Cowboys to an early lead. However a 12-5 run late in the half gave Nebraska a 33-30 halftime advantage. In the second half, OSU couldn’t hit a three. The Cowboys shot just two of 15 from distance en route to a 13 percent shooting night from beyond the arc.

Curtis Jones saw his first action in an OSU uniform. He finished with just two points.

The Cowboys struggled to score in the second half as a whole. OSU mustered just six points in nine minutes of action.

One of those field goals came from Yor Anei. He finished with a career high 17 points.

Nebraska poured it on though. The Huskers ran out in transition off a Michael Cunningham turnover, one of 19 on the night, which led to a Thomas Allen jumper. He finished with 14.

Later in the second, Isaac Likekele missed a layup, Cam McGriff missed a putback dunk which led to Nebraska getting out in transition. Thomas Allen finished with a layup which gave the Huskers a 63-46 advantage.

The Cowboys never found their footing an fell 79-56. The loss is their worst in the Boynton era. OSU is now on a four game losing streak which is the longest the team has endured in two years.

Next up for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys try to right the ship against Central Arkansas on December 21st inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.