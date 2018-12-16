× Man taken to hospital for burn injuries, smoke inhalation following apartment fire in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews battled an apartment building fire in southeast Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the scene round 4:43 a.m. Sunday at the Aspen Walk apartments in the 5500 block of S. Sunnylane.

One adult male was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

The victim was confined to his bed and therefore unable to escape on his own. Officials say CPR was in progress as he was transported and his condition is unknown at this time.

Another victim suffered minor burns and was treated on the scene.

The building consisted of eight occupied units, all of which were evacuated upon crews’ arrival.

Firefighters contained the fire to one unit.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, crews say it likely began on a couch.