Officials investigating after train derails in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a Union Pacific train derailed in Pittsburg County on Sunday.

Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to the area between Kiowa and Savanna, just off Highway 69.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 16 rail cars and a rear-facing locomotive derailed.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management officials tell News 4 there were no chemical spills or injuries.

They say a large amount of cleanup is underway.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene.