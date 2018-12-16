× Oklahoma Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt reappoints 2 Fallin picks

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt’s latest cabinet-level appointments are the first holdovers from the outgoing administration.

The Republican on Friday reappointed Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson as adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard and Rusty Rhoades as commissioner of public safety. Both are pending state Senate approval.

Stitt praised both men as committed to keeping Oklahoman safe.

“I am pleased to announce the re-appointment of GM Michael Thompson as the Adjutant General and Commissioner Rusty Rhoades as the Commissioner of Public Safety,” said Stitt. “Both are deeply committed to the safety and protection of the state and people of Oklahoma, highlighted by their impressive depth of experience and passion to serve.”

Both Thompson and Rhoades were appointed to their current posts by term-limited Gov. Mary Fallin in November 2017. The other six appointments Stitt has made will be new to the job.

Thompson commands both the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guards. Rhoades oversees agencies that include the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the state Office of Homeland Security.

Stitt will be inaugurated Jan. 14 and will present his proposed budget to the Legislature in February.