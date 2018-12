Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy last weekend for his outstanding individual season, but OU head coach Lincoln Riley says Murray is more than just a star.

Riley says Murray fit the kind of quarterback the Sooners needed this year, to follow up Baker Mayfield.

Riley and OU is counting on that leadership when they face Alabama in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals on December 29.