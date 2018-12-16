“Some kids don’t have anything,” Brother, sister duo give back to those who need it most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. - A brother and sister duo have teamed up for the third straight year to make other children's holidays a little bit brighter.

"It makes me feel excited and happy because some kids don’t have anything," said Carissa Edwards, 9.

Carrisa and her 10-year-old brother, Joshua Edwards, are giving back to those who don't have Saturday night at the Community Center in Spencer.

"We saved up our allowance and our birthday money so we could buy all the toys and we did this," said Carrisa.

It's the third year the two have held an organized event, but they say they have been giving at Christmas since they were five and four. Carrisa and Joshua say it's part of their organization called Project Hope.

They bought over 100 toys with their own money and raised $1,000 more for gifts through donations.

The giving puts smiles on faces of the kids and tears in the eyes of parents.

"It really touches my heart. I wanna cry, I'm sorry," said Dontaia Beckworth, a mother of 7.

Beckworth had to quit working due to health problems, so, the gifts from the Edwards kids are special.

"Cause growin' up as a child, I really didn’t get much. I didn’t have, you know, Christmas. But for someone to do this for the community for all the kids, it don’t matter who you are or what you got or what you look like, just come on out and they accept you with open arms. Hey, I'm happy for it," Beckworth said.

The Edwards siblings say they told classmates about the giving event. They even passed out fliers all over the Mid-Del area, and their family couldn't be more proud.

"They are great grandbabies, you know, I just love them. There are a lot of people that just don’t have and it's just a good thing for the community just to come together and learn something from these two little children, nine and 10 years of age," said Rosie Edwards, grandmother of Carissa and Joshua.

Click here to learn out how you can help with the giving.