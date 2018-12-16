Sooners Prepare for Two Bama Quarterbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went through the Crimson Tide's first bowl practice on Friday in Tuscaloosa, and while it's too early to tell if he'll be healthy enough to play against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, the Sooners know they have to be ready for anything.

If Tagovailoa can't play, it will be Jalen Hurts getting the start, and it was Hurts who led the Crimson Tide's comeback win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley says there is good and bad to having to get ready for two Alabama quarterbacks.