Vacant apartment building fire in NW Oklahoma City causes approximately $10K in damage

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a vacant apartment building in northwest Oklahoma City caused approximately $10,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the scene Saturday just before noon near NW 16th and MacArthur.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a building.

Officials say two apartments at the rear of the building were engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators classified the fire as accidental due to a warming fire, meaning somebody was inside trying to stay warm.

Even though the building was vacant, there was one battery-operated smoke alarm working in the building.

There were no reports of any injuries.