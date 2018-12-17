Aso Pogi To Be Named Head Coach at Putnam City West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sources tell News Four's Brian Brinkley that former Oklahoma State quarterback Aso Pogi will be named the next head coach at Putnam City West. That pending school board approval.

Pogi spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Mustang. The year before that he helped guide John Marshall to a 3A state championship as their offensive coordinator.

No official word on when Pogi will be approved.

Pogi was a quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2000-2001 and eventually transferred to Central Oklahoma to close out his college career. Pogi has spent time coaching in Elgin and Cache High Schools.