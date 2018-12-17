Christmas light show in Norman collecting donations to fight hunger in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – For the 10th year, a Christmas light display in the metro is collecting donations and food for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry in Norman features more than 18 miles of light strands to create a show synchronized to holiday music.

The show has provided more than 1.8 million meals for chronically hungry Oklahomans since they began collecting donations in 2008. In 2017 alone, the show raised $38,649 and 6,250 pounds of food.

“Cold temperatures can force families to choose between paying their utility bills and putting food on the table,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The generosity of the Downs Family, and their guests, help Oklahomans during one of the toughest times of the year.”

The annual show runs 6 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 1.

The Downs Family Show is located at 2900 72nd Ave SE in Norman.

Click here for more information.