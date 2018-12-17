Cooking with Kyle: Herb roasted red potatoes

OKLAHOMA CITY – This recipe needs to become a staple in everyone’s repertoire. It is simple, delicious and healthier than many of the holiday recipes floating around. It compliments beef, foul, fish and even game. Added bonus: it can be prepared multiple ways.

Serves six; may be doubled or tripled.

3 lbs baby potatoes or red potatoes – may be any variety.

3 T olive oil

1 oz (choice of Ranch or Italian salad dressing mix) OR 2 T each fresh, chopped Rosemary and Thyme

3 – 4 cloves garlic, minced

Cracked pepper and salt to taste

2 T fresh, chopped parsley (or 1 T dried parsley)

2 T butter (optional)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Lightly oil a baking sheet.

Cut red potatoes into wedges or rounds – if using baby potatoes or fingerlings, either cut in half or if bite sized, leave alone.

Place potatoes in large bowl or zipper bag.

Add olive oil, garlic and seasonings – reserving parsley for garnish.

Mix/shake/toss to coat thoroughly and evenly.

Place potatoes in a single layer on sheet pan.

Place pan in oven and roast 30 minutes, or until golden and somewhat crispy on outside. Toss the potatoes after 15 minutes.

If desired, lightly toss in optional butter, garnish with parsley.

The potatoes are best served immediately, but may be reheated in a medium oven.