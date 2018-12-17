Doctors save life of Durant ‘miracle baby’

DURANT, Okla. – Jacob and Hannah Sheriff say they are very thankful for the quick work of doctors and nurses who fought tirelessly to save their little boy.

On Aug. 31, Jacob and Hannah Sheriff rushed to the Alliance Women’s Center to give birth to their baby boy.

“We just thought it was business as usual,” Hannah told KTEN.

However, things quickly took a dangerous turn.

Doctors worked to deliver the baby, who was born without a heartbeat.

“It was not looking good, really and truly no hope,” said Kevin Chalk, a registered respiratory therapist.

Doctors and nurses worked to resuscitate baby Urias for nearly 20 minutes. Although it is rare for a child to survive 10 minutes without a heartbeat, doctors refused to give up on him.

“To be honest, it was a God thing. I think He wanted us to keep going and keep pushing and not stop,” said Chalk.

Amazingly, Urias recovered and is now a healthy and happy 3 month old.

“Gratitude is too small a word but that is what we have and what we feel,” said Jacob.