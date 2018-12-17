Donovan Returning to Thunder in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Billy Donovan will be on the Thunder bench in 2019-2020. ESPN reports that the Thunder have exercised the fifth and final year of Donovan's contract. The team held an option on the final year of the original deal when Donovan came to the Thunder.

Donovan said he found out Monday that OKC was picking up the option. He went on to show gratitude to both the organization and to Thunder GM Sam Presti and owner Clay Bennett.

ESPN adds in their report that with a strong playoff performance this season, Donovan could be in line for a contract extension after this year.

Since coming to the NBA a little over three seasons ago, only Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich and Brad Stevens have more wins. This season Donovan has led OKC to an 18-10 record, the top defense in the NBA, and currently sitting third in the Western Conference.