Edmond Santa Fe teacher arrested for allegedly trading nude photos with teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Edmond Santa Fe High School teacher was arrested after admitting to exchanging nude photos with a 17-year-old boy.

Charles David Heaverin, 53, was arrested Monday morning before classes for soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor.

It all started Thursday when the teen's parents, who are reportedly devout Catholics, found the teen had been looking at a "gay men's post" on Instagram.

According to the police report, on Friday, the teen 'cut his neck and was holding the knife to his chest.' He was rushed to the hospital and later checked in for a mental evaluation.

That's when his parents went through his phone and found "messages between S-Heaverin and the teen."

The two were allegedly "sending each other full nude male photos and making sexual comments about the photos."

Police said the teacher and teen had been in contact since this time last year, but it's unclear if anything physical happened.

"That part of the investigation is ongoing," said Edmond Public Information Officer Jenny Wagnon.

Now police are asking any other kids or teens who may have had similar interactions to come forward.

"As a teacher, as someone who has access to minors and individuals, and as somebody who is in a position of authority and looked up to, it’s not uncommon for there to be others involved but we don’t know that," Wagnon said.