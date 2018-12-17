× Edmond teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with minor

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials say an Edmond high school teacher has been taken into custody following allegations of misconduct.

On Monday morning, detectives with the Edmond Police Department arrested 53-year-old Charles David Heaverin, a teacher at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Authorities say they received a tip on Friday about possible misconduct involving Heaverin and a juvenile.

According to a police report, the victim’s father found inappropriate messages and photos on the victim’s phone from Heaverin and immediately recognized him as a teacher at the school.

Following an investigation, Heaverin was interviewed by detectives and placed under arrest.

Investigators say Heaverin is being arrested on complaints of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

Officials with the Edmond Public School District released the following statement after Heaverin’s arrest:

“Edmond Public Schools was shocked and saddened to learn of the arrest earlier today of Santa Fe High School social studies teacher Mr. Dave Heaverin on pending charges of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Edmond Public Schools takes this matter very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation. An Edmond Public Schools employee since August, 2013, Mr. Heaverin has been placed on administrative leave. Because this is a personnel matter and a criminal investigation, the district will not comment further.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities ask that anyone else with information on the case call (405) 359-4491.