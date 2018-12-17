× Fiery crash shuts down Interstate 35 in central Oklahoma

GOLDSBY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a fiery crash shut down Interstate 35 just south of Norman.

The OHP says both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down Monday morning at mile marker 104 at Goldsby, about 22 miles south of Oklahoma City.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. and involved one semi and four passenger vehicles. At least two of the vehicles caught fire.

OHP tells News 4 two people were transported and their injuries are unknown.

All southbound lanes have since been reopened. Traffic on the northbound side will continue to pass on the shoulder.

Officials are investigating what caused the crash.