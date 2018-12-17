Former Clinton teacher sentenced after confessing to raping student

CLINTON, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher who pleaded guilty to having inappropriate contact with a student will now spend several years behind bars.

Officials say it all began in April when Keri Hoffman drove to the Clinton Police Department to confess to a disturbing crime. Investigators say Hoffman, an algebra teacher at Clinton Middle School, confessed to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Hoffman reportedly told authorities that she used Facebook messenger to communicate with the victim, so they could meet up for sex.

Officials say the crimes occurred in various locations throughout Custer County. In fact, investigators say the pair even had sex when Hoffman took a group of students to the Oklahoma State Capitol for the teacher walkout.

"She would pick him up first, drop him off last and have sex on both of those occasions," said Jessica Brown, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. "So, we know they had sex on multiple occasions."

After Hoffman confessed, she was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree rape.

On Nov. 5, officials say Hoffman pleaded guilty to all charges in the case.

She was sentenced to 15 years, with the first seven years to be served in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The remainder of the sentence is suspended.