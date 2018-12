× I-235 narrowed at Sheridan Ave. due to bridge repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A lane on a busy highway in Oklahoma City is closed as crews work to repair a bridge.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the northbound lane of I-235 is closed Monday morning at Sheridan Ave.

Crews will be repairing the bridge.

The closure is expected to last until 11 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and expect delays.