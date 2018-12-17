Colorado man run over twice allegedly by girlfriend’s ex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - A local man is recovering after his then-girlfriend's ex-boyfriend allegedly ran him over twice with an SUV.

According to Aaron Lawson, the situation began with a confrontation with Erik Abrams on Thanksgiving Day. Abrams was once in a relationship with a woman who Lawson was dating at the time of the incident. The relationship with the girlfriend has since ended.

Following the confrontation on Thanksgiving, which Lawson recorded, he took out a restraining order against Abrams. Shortly after, Abrams allegedly drove over Lawson with his SUV - twice.

"I backed up and he ended up just plowing over me. From what I hear, he ran me into a concrete barrier, backed up and then ran over my whole body," Lawson said. "[He] tried to get away and then he rolled the vehicle over some hand rail or something."

Photographs from the scene show the Ford Explorer on its side on a sidewalk.

Lawson said his injuries include two broken legs and a fractured hip. He said he first woke up two days after the incident at Swedish Medical Center.

Abrams has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and three misdemeanors related to the crash.

Lawson said he is unsure whether he will walk again.

"They say I am, but in your head, you’re going to second-guess yourself," he said.

Now, Lawson says he is worried about supporting his 2-year-old son without a steady income. However, he is grateful things weren't worse.

"I'm just lucky to be alive, really. I'm so thankful," he said.

A fundraiser has been established for Lawson on Facebook.