Metro food pantry seeking public’s help after much-needed delivery truck stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY - Each month, Reaching Our City food pantry on the city's west side doles out thousands of pounds of food to metro families. Ken Couchman is one of a number of people who helps the faith-based group operate day-to-day.

"Every family that comes for food is going to sit down with a volunteer and they're going to get a list of choices of what they get," Couchman said Monday afternoon, after the pantry closed for the day, having served about 80 families.

But to get the food to the families, it has to be picked up. And for the past year, an old moving truck the pantry purchased has done the heavy hauling, making four trips a week to various grocery stores, picking up produce, perishables, and other products.

"It's all about efficiency," Couchman said of the truck's importance. "Getting those perishables from grocery stores, other retail recovery locations, to our food pantry, and to hungry people, as quickly as possible."

But that will be a bit of a hassle after Couchman discovered the truck was missing from its parking space outside the ROC pantry, 7710 NW 10th Street, Sunday morning.

"I was headed to the dumpster and found a screw driver and it didn't click at first, that there was supposed to be a truck here. Just figured the screw driver fell out of the truck and later on realized, 'Hey, this didn't fall out of the truck, the truck is not here!'"

The white, 2006 Ford Econoline box truck, with Oklahoma plate FXU 955, missing. Which now means food runs are relegated to the smaller and less efficient passenger vans.

Couchman said the theft is less than ideal, but in the pantry's 16 year's of service, he said there's never been a situation they haven't been able to overcome.

"We've never had to turn folks away, we hope, and we're praying, that we can recover that truck," Couchman said. "Or that another resource will come forward."