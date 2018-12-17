× More details released in fatal officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have released new details in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Oklahoma City police responded to a disturbance call at the On Cue near Reno and MacArthur.

Police say the calling party reported that the suspect had a knife and a lighter and was attempting to cut the hoses at the gas pumps and acting like he was going to cut his own throat.

Witnesses later told police the suspect had a knife and screwdriver in his hands and was chasing people in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, who has not yet been identified, with a screwdriver and knife.

According to Oklahoma City police, verbal commands were given to the suspect to drop the weapons. The suspect did not follow orders and Officer Jared Tipton used a bean bag shotgun and Officer Grant Wheeler used his Taser.

Police say the suspect remained noncompliant and continued to charge at officers.

That’s when Sgt. Donald Koger discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the officers involved in the incident were injured.

Sgt. Koger, who has 9.5 years of service, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.