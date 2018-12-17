× Officials investigating inmate’s death at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma County say they are investigating a woman’s death after she died at the county jail.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were investigating the death of 24-year-old Sindi Lucille Spray.

Investigators say Spray was arrested in Pottawatomie County for an outstanding warrant out of Oklahoma County.

Officials say she was wanted for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge of offering to engage in prostitution and a felony charge of using access to computers.

She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Dec. 13.

Just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, inmates alerted guards that Spray was unresponsive in her cell. Medical officials immediately began life saving measures, but Spray was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Spray’s cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office. The findings will then be turned over to the district attorney’s office.