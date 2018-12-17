OKC house fire leaves girl in critical condition, firefighter injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An early morning fire left a young girl fighting for her life and a firefighter in the hospital.

It happened Monday morning near Southwest 21st and MacArthur.

911 calls show the tragic and terrifying moments that followed.

"Our girl's stuck in a trailer ... smoke coming everywhere," said one caller.

The girl was trapped inside as her parents were outside, anxiously awaiting help.

Firefighters say you should never go back into a burning building, and that the best chance for survival is to wait for them. They have trained for these moments where a life is on the line and every second counts.

"We risk little to save a little, but we risk a lot to save a life," said Capt. David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

When firefighters got to the girl, she had no pulse. They pulled her to safety and began CPR.

One firefighter suffered a back injury in the process.

"It's taught to us that we're number one, our safety is number one, but that's easily forgotten when you're dealing with a child trapped in a burning structure," Capt. Macy said.

Thankfully for the little girl, firefighters had a critical tool readily available.

A cyano kit - complete with everything they need to reverse the effects of cyanide poisoning, a common medical condition that arises when a person is trapped in a fire.

"These things are lifesavers in the fact that we have really good success rates of getting the pulse back after smoke inhalation injuries from house fires," he said.

In this case, it helped keep her alive long enough to get her to the hospital, and give her a chance at survival.

At last check Monday, the young girl was still in critical condition.

The fire has been ruled an accident and is believed to be caused by Christmas decorations.

There were five smoke alarms in the home but none of them were in working order.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department will install free smoke alarms in your home.

