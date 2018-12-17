× OKC Police: Toddler identified as victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – A toddler has been identified as the victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened over the weekend.

Just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to the area near SE 44th and S Hiwassee Rd.

Police say the boy, Evan Manchester, almost two years of age, walked away from a house where they were having a “cookie party.”

He then ran out into SE 44th St. and was struck by a Hummer that was traveling westbound.

According to police, the incident happened just over the crest of a hill.

Authorities say the driver did not have time to react, and there were no signs of intoxication or indication of speed being a factor.